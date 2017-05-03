COUNCIL BLUFFS MURDER SUSPECT HELD ON $10 MILLION BOND

A Nebraska judge has set bail at $10 million dollars for the man accused of shooting two Iowa deputies, one fatally, while escaping from jail Monday.

Wesley Correa-Carmenaty was surrounded by six officers Wednesday as the Omaha judge read the Nebraska charges against him, including kidnapping, which carries a potential life sentence.

Prosecutors allege that the 24-year-old carjacked a woman after escaping from the jail across the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, and didn’t let her go until he drove to Omaha.

Correa-Carmenaty was being transported to the Council Bluffs jail Monday when officials say he managed to grab one of the deputies’ guns and shoot them both, killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday that a public defender for Correa-Carmenaty says he will waive an extradition hearing in court Thursday.

That would allow officials to take the suspect back to Iowa to face murder, attempted murder and other charges.