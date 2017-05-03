“BARSTOOL” OPEN TEES OFF 2017 RIVER-CADE EVENTS

The first event to mark the start of 2017’s River Cade activities tees off this Saturday on Historic 4th Street.

Spokesman Phil Claeys says it’s time for the annual Barstool open:

You can register a team of four to play 16 holes of miniature golf, one at each pub, from Floyd Boulevard to Water Street:

There will be a trolley available for those who don’t want to walk the course.

A “Puttapalooza” Party wraps up the event with music at the Grind Cafe.