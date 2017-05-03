AIR MUSEUM RECEIVES FLIGHT 232 CRASH REPORTS

Sioux City’s Mid America Museum of Aviation and Transportation has been donated copies of the investigative reports of the July 19th, 1989 crash of United Airlines Flight 232.
Museum Director Larry Finley says the documents are the National Transportation Safety Board’s study of the crash at Sioux Gateway Airport:
The documents include the study of the fan disc that shattered, leading to the airliner’s crash in Sioux City:
There’s also the NTSB report on how Siouxland responded to the crash and saved dozens of passengers lives:
Finley says the documents will be put into notebooks to make it easier for students who want to research the crash.
He says the 232 Exhibit remains the most popular display at the Air Museum.