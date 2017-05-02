SOUTH SIOUX HONORED BY TREE CITY USA

South Sioux City has once again been recognized with the Tree City USA Award.

The city recently was presented the honor at the state capitol in Lincoln.

South Sioux City was honored by the Nebraska Forest Service for its commitment to the management and enhancement of the community tree resource.

The city has had a sustained effort toward improving the community forest through numerous tree related projects.

Marge Moos received the Dave Mooter Legacy Award for “boundless” volunteer efforts for more than 43 years.

Ms. Moos became involved with the trees in her community through local Chamber events, organizing park clean-ups, and participating in tree inventories.

She was also instrumental in getting the Community Orchard located near Scenic Park up and running.