The 18th Street railroad crossing between Lewis Boulevard and Terminal Drive will be closed for a week beginning on Wednesday.

The city says it is to allow for repairs of the railroad crossing signal there.

The closure will begin at 7:00 AM Wednesday and last until 7:00 PM Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

A detour will be posted utilizing Lewis Boulevard / Business Highway 75, 11th Street, Steuben Street, and 18th Street.