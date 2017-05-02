CREDIT UNION ROBBERY SUSPECT SURRENDERS (UPDATE)

UPDATE 10:30PM 5/2/17

The suspect wanted in Tuesday morning’s robbery of the Municipal Credit Union has surrendered to authorities.

Sioux City Police say 21 year old Joshua Webbs turned himself in around 7:30 Wednesday evening.

Webbs is charged with first degree robbery.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $100-thousand dollars bond.

Sioux City Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed the Municipal Credit Union at 103 South Fairmount late Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Ryan Bertrand of the Police Department described what happened:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ROBBERY.mp3

OC…….into a vehicle. :19

No one was injured in the robbery.

Sgt. Bertrand says the suspect is six feet tall, clean shaven and was wearing a dark colored hoodie, white tennis shoes and light colored pants.

The suspect abandoned his getaway car in the Greenville area.

Police have concentrated on an area around 4th and Paxton in their search.