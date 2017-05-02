INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO DEPUTY’S DEATH IN COUNCIL BLUFFS

The investigation is continuing into how an inmate obtained a sheriff deputy’s gun and shot two law officers monday, killing one of them in Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker arrived at the county jail shortly after

23-year-old Wesley Williams Correa-Carmenaty shot two deputies and stole the jail transport van, crashing it through the jail’s garage door:

A 43-year-old deputy, Mark Burbridge, died at an Omaha hospital.

The second deputy, 59 year old Pat Morgan, was shot in the lower torso and is in stable condition.

Danker says there are cameras in the sally port that should help investigators learn how the deputies were attacked:

Earlier Monday, Correa-Carmenaty was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a man in a 2016 robbery.

Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber says Correa-Carmenaty showed no remorse in court for the man he killed:

After his escape, Correa-Carmenaty allegedly shot 30 year old Jerry Brittain of Council Bluffs in an attempted carjacking.

He then allegedly kidnapped 31 year old Amy Kanger of Glenwood and forced her to accompany him in her car before releasing her outside of an Omaha liquor store.

He was then captured in Omaha after a pursuit.