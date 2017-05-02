GRASSLEY BELIEVES REYNOLDS MAY APPOINT A LT. GOVERNOR WHEN SHE BECOMES GOVERNOR

Add U.S. Senator Charles Grassley and his staff to those pushing back against Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s opinion that Kim Reynolds can’t appoint a Lt. Governor when she takes over as governor from Terry Branstad.

Twice in recent months, Grassley says he’s consulted constitutional law experts on his Judiciary Committee staff about the issue.

Grassley says he was curious about how the vacancy would be filled when Iowa’s Governor Terry Branstad was confirmed as the U-S Ambassador to China and resigned from the state’s top post.

In December, Tom Miller announced that if Reynolds become governor, she would be able to appoint a lieutenant. Grassley’s staff agreed.

On Monday, Miller reversed his previous statement and now says Reynolds does not have the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor.

That prompted Grassley to send his staff back to do more research.

Grassley says the constitutional lawyers on the Judiciary Committee staff say that Reynolds will have the authority as governor to appoint a lieutenant governor.

When prior vacancies occurred, no new lieutenant governor was appointed but the law has changed since the last time this occurred clarifying the appointment authority of the governor.