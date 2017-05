One sure sign of spring is the opening of the Sioux City Farmers Market.

The market re-opens for its 9th Season on Wednesday at the corner of Pearl Street and Tri View Avenue just west of the Tyson Events Center.

Nearly 50 local farmers, producers, bakers and artists from 14 counties across the tri-state area will have booths at the market.

The Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. from May 3rd until October 28th.