BRANSTAD APPEARS BEFORE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad’s appeared before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tuesday morning.

Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Iowa’s two U.S. senators, introduced Branstad to the panel.

The governor told the committee that he will work every day to promote “American values” if he’s confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to China.

Ernst, in an appearance on KSCJ’s “Open Line” in Washington D.C. Tuesday, says she was privileged to introduce the governor:

Branstad is the longest serving governor in United States history, holding office for over 22 years.