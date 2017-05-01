STILL TIME TO APPLY FOR CITY YOUTH POLICE ACADEMY

There’s a few days left for Sioux City high school and middle school students to apply for the Police Department’s summer Youth Academy.

Jadyn Blankenship of North High School took part in 2016:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ACADEMY.mp3

OC……..things like that. :14

Spokesperson Rita Donnelly says the student must be age 14 or older and the academy is limited to 22 students:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/ACADEMY2.mp3

OC……..of our officers. :16

Applications are available through the School Resource Officers or the Guidance Office at all of the Sioux City High Schools and Middle Schools, as well as Police Headquarters.

The academy starts May 30th and the deadline for applications is Thursday, May 4th.