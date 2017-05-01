S-U-V ROLLOVER CLAIMS LIFE OF 19 YEAR OLD NORFOLK MAN

One person is dead following the weekend crash of a sport utility vehicle east of Norfolk, Nebraska.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger says 19-year-old Beau Kellogg of Norfolk was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The sheriff says Kellogg was a passenger in the S-U-V driven by 19-year-old Blake Baldwin.

Baldwin apparently lost control of the SUV which rolled, ejecting him and his two passengers.

Unger says Baldwin and passenger Kaleb Eatherton were cited for being minors in possession of alcohol.

They were taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The accident occurred around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, about 3 miles east of Norfolk.