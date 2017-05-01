EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE IN MILFORD, IOWA LEAVES ONE MAN DEAD

A suspect is dead after initiating gunfire with police officers Sunday night in the Iowa Lakes area community of Milford.

Authorities say Milford Police responded to a domestic situation at 26 Westview Drive in Milford around 9pm Sunday.

As officers approached the residence a male subject fired several rounds at the officers.

A Milford Officer returned fire and the male subject then barricaded himself inside the residence.

Officers evacuated several nearby homes and unsuccessfully tried to make contact with the suspect for several hours.

Around midnight, law enforcement made entry to the residence and found the body of 52 year old Robert Brunner.

An autopsy of Brunner will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Milford Police Officer that fired their weapon has been placed on administrative leave.

The officer’s name is not being released at this time and the incident is under investigation by the Milford Police Department, Dickinson County Attorney’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.