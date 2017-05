EAST HIGH STUDENTS EXPERIENCE DUTIES AS VIRTUAL SOLDIERS

EAST HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS SPENT PART OF THEIR SCHOOL DAY MONDAY JUMPING OUT OF AN AIRPLANE, PLANNING MILITARY STRATEGY, DRIVING AN ARMORED VEHICLE AND FIRING HEAVY WEAPONRY.

ALL OF THE ACTIVITIES WERE DONE IN A U.S. ARMY VIRTUAL REALITY MOBILE TRAILER.

SGT. FIRST CLASS MICHAEL FOOR SAYS THE MOBILE TECHNOLOGY LAB IS A GREAT RECRUITING TOOL AND GIVES THE STUDENTS AN IDEA OF WHAT THE SOLDIERS DO IN THE ARMY:

SENIOR KATT ORTIZ WAS ONE OF THE EAST HIGH STUDENTS TRYING OUT THE DIFFERENT TECHNOLOGY:

ORTIZ SAYS SHE LIKED THE TOPOGRAPHY AND COMBAT SIMULATORS THE BEST.

THERE WAS ALSO AN IMPAIRED DRIVING SIMULATOR TO SHOW STUDENTS THE DANGERS OF DRUNK OR DRUGGED DRIVING.