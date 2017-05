63RD SIOUXLAND WASHINGTON CONFERENCE BEGINS WEDNESDAY

A SIOUXLAND DELEGATION IS HEADED TO WASHINGTON D.C. FOR THE 63RD ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WASHINGTON CONFERENCE.

SEVEN SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS INCLUDING MAYOR BOB SCOTT, CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE AND COUNCIL MEMBERS DAN MOORE AND ALEX WATTERS ARE AMONG THE GROUP THAT WILL MEET WITH THE TRI-STATE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ON WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY ON AREA ISSUES.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY ADMINISTRATOR LANCE HEDQUIST IS ALSO ON THE TRIP AND HAS HIS PRIORITY LIST:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/DC.mp3

OC……TIMELY FASHION. ;16

SOUTH SIOUX CITY RECEIVED SEVERAL MILLION DOLLARS IN STIMULUS FUNDING THROUGH THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION THE LAST TIME THEY APPLIED.

HEDQUIST HOPES THAT WILL ALSO HAPPEN WITH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION;

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/DC2.mp3

OC……..WANTS TO SEE PASSED. ;23

TONY GOMEZ WILL REPRESENT THE DAKOTA COUNTY COMMISSION IN WASHINGTON.

KSCJ’S OPEN LINE WITH CHARLIE STONE IS BROADCASTING FROM THE NATION’S CAPITOL THROUGH THURSDAY TO HIGHLIGHT THE TRIP.