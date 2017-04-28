SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY ANNOUNCES NEW SEASON

As the Sioux City Symphony winds down its current season, it has announced a schedule of great concert events for 2017-18, its 102nd season.

Music Director Ryan Haskins says the new season will include seven shows, beginning September 30th with Grammy Award winning cellist Zuill Bailey.

Following a special Halloween themed show on October 28th, Haskins says the symphony will then perform music from the Walt Disney classic film “Fantasia” on November 18th, while scenes from the movie are screened behind the orchestra:

The annual Christmas concert is December 9th followed by concerts in February and March.

The season ends with a special two night presentation of “West Side Story”:

Haskins says the 28 member cast from around the country will live and rehearse here in Sioux City for a month to prepare for the presentation.

He says this type of performance of West Side Story has never been done anywhere else.