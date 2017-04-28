ORANGE CITY GETTING READY FOR RAGBRAI

Orange City’s RAGBRAI committee is continuing preparations to serve as the overnight host community for the start of the 45th annual Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

Earlier this week the theme and logo were unveiled during a meeting at the Orange City town hall.

Eleven year old Avery Kelch of Orange City submitted the winning theme of “Dutch Till Dawn.” after talking with her parents :

Mike Hofman, Executive Director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, also serves on the city’s RAGBRAI committee.

He says Northwestern College will open their dormitories for temporary housing for the thousands of bike riders, but urges Orange City residents to open their homes to the overnight guests:

The logo was also unveiled during the community meeting.

It features a bicycle wheel with a rising sun, using the spokes of the wheel as sun rays, and a Dutch windmill silhouetted against the rising sun.

More than 20,000 bicycle riders and their support teams are expected to come to the Dutch community