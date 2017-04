One person was injured following a two vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Highway 35 in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Sheriff says a semi truck and trailer collided with an SUV at mile marker 64.

The driver of the SUV, an 18 year old female, was extricated with the jaws of life and taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

A young juvenile passenger was uninjured.

The 37 year old man driving the semi was also not hurt.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.