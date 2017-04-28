IOWA CITY AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE POSSIBLE LINK TO WIESELER DEATH

Iowa City Police have arrested two suspects on robbery, burglary, and kidnapping charges and say they are investigating to see if the incidents are connected to the death of a former Sioux City man.

Authorities say on Sunday, 21 year old Christopher Bertling and 20 year old Joseph Williams allegedly entered a victim’s residence, displayed a knife and informed the victim he was being robbed.

Police say the two suspects then assaulted the victim, fled with his wallet and a large amount of prescription medication.

Investigators say on Wednesday, Williams allegedly made contact with a female over a money dispute, assaulted her, took her cell phone and demanded she take him to the bank to give him money from her checking account.

Iowa City Police say they are now investigating to see if there is a link to last Sunday’s death of Jonathan Wieseler, formerly of Sioux City, who was found shot to death in his bail bond office.

Bertling and Williams are charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree for the incident on April 23rd.

Williams was charged with Kidnapping, Robbery in the second Degree and Theft in the Third Degree for the incident that occurred on April 26th.