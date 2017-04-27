WIESELER DEATH CAUSED BY GUNSHOT WOUNDS

Authorities say a former Sioux City man who worked as a bail bondsman was shot to death at the Iowa City office where he worked.

Iowa City Police say the body of 34-year-old Jonathan Wieseler was found Sunday morning inside Lederman Bail Bonds, across the street from the Johnson County Jail.

Investigators say preliminary autopsy results released Wednesday show Wieseler had been shot.

Police say they believe the homicide is an isolated event.

Adam Santi, a friend of Wieseler’s, said Wieseler’s was engaged to be married, and his bachelor party in Las Vegas was scheduled for this weekend.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.