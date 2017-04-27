SURBER RULED INCOMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

A judge has ruled that one of the suspects charged in the death and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska man is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Judge Paul Vaughan ruled that Andres Surber will not stand trial, based on a state psychiatrist’s report.

Surber will be transferred to a Lincoln facility for treatment.

Authorities say Surber and Brayan Galvan-Hernandez, both of Wakefield, shot and killed 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson.

Parts of Kubik’s body were found in a car and in a creek.

Authorities say Surber and Galvan-Hernandez had gone to Kubik’s home November 1st and demanded a car that once belonged to Surber.

Galvan-Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges, including accessory to a felony and abandoning human skeletal remains.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on June 13th.