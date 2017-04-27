BIBLER TRIAL DELAYED UNTIL SUMMER

It will be sometime longer before a Le Mars, Iowa man accused of the June, 2016 stabbing death of his sister will appear at trial.

Thomas Bibler is charged with first degree murder, willful injury and going armed with intent in the stabbing death of 27 year old Shannon Bogh at her Le Mars home.

Bibler has now waived his right to a jury trial, which was scheduled to begin on May 16th

He will now stand trial before Judge Jeffrey Neary in a bench trial in Plymouth County.

Judge Neary ruled Thursday to continue Bibler’s trial until July or August and is giving Bibler’s defense until May 12th to designate expert witnesses to testify in the case.