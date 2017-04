PART OF DOWNTOWN NEBRASKA STREET TO BE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

PART OF NEBRASKA STREET IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA WILL BE CLOSED FOR A FEW DAYS BEGINNING THURSDAY.

THE CENTER AND EAST LANES WILL BE CLOSED AT THE RAIL CROSSING BETWEEN GORDON DRIVE AND THIRD STREET.

CREWS WILL BE REPAIRING A WATER VALVE NORTH OF THE RAILROAD CROSSING.

THE WORK WILL BEGIN THURSDAY MORNING WEATHER PERMITTING AND SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY SUNDAY.