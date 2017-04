The South Sioux City Library is expanding its children’s activities thanks to a grant from the Nebraska Library commission.

Library Director Dave Mixdorf says a wide variety of items are being added :

The library will have a special dedication of the new items this Friday at 9:30am.

Mixdorf says a lot of other activities are planned for the rest of spring and summer, including a presentation on the history of Star Wars on May 15th entitled “The Source of the Force”.