SIOUXLAND Y TO HOST HEALTHY KIDS DAY

The Norm Waitt Sr. Siouxland Y wants to make sure that kids are going to stay active as we approach the end of the school year.
Wellness Director Jackie Perez says the Y will host a “Healthy Kids Day” this Saturday at their facility in South Sioux City:
The open house runs from 11am until 2pm.
On May 6th the Siouxland Y will begin hosting “Yoga on the River” on their grassy area along the Missouri River Saturday’s from 9:30am until 10:30am.
Perez says the Y will also host their annual summer camp later in the year:
The Siouxland Y is located at 601 Riverview Drive along the riverfront in South Sioux City.
Photo courtesy Norm Waitt Sr. Y