HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN DAKOTA DUNES

Dakota Dunes will soon be the home of a new Holiday Inn Express.

Ground has already been broken on the 92-room hotel that will include an event center that can host up to 500 people.

Developers say the project is estimated to cost around 12 million dollars and will provide around 50 new jobs.

It’s being built next to Malloy on Cottonwood Lane in Dakota Dunes.

Construction is scheduled to be completed by early summer next year.

Courtesy KMEG/KPTH