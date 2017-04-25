GET RID OF UNWANTED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS THIS SATURDAY

If you have expired or unused prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, you can safely dispose of them this coming weekend.

On Saturday, law enforcement agencies from around the area will be participating in another “Drug Take Back Day”.

Sgt. Mike Manthorne of the Sioux City Police Department says this is the13th opportunity in 7 years you can prevent pill abuse by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired and unwanted prescription drugs:

The event runs from 10am until 2pm.

There are seven locations in Sioux City where the drugs will be accepted.

Sergeant Bluff and Yankton Police are also holding similar events.

SIOUX CITY LOCATIONS

Walgreens – 100 Pierce St., Hy-Vee – 4500 Sgt. Rd.

Target – 5775 Sunnybrook, Fareway – 4040War Eagle Dr.

Walmart – 3101 Floyd Blvd., Hy-Vee – 2827 Hamilton Blvd.

Drilling Pharmacy – 4010 Morningside Ave.

SGT. BLUFF LOCATION

Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy 110 Gaul Drive, Suite A

YANKTON LOCATION

Yankton Police Department 410 Walnut Street