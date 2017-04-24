WHITSON SETS OUTER SPACE FLIGHT RECORD

Astronaut Peggy Whitson has another record under her space belt.

Early Monday, the International Space Station commander surpassed the record of 534 days, two hours and 48 minutes for most accumulated time in orbit by an American.

That record was set last year by Jeffrey Williams.

As part of the celebration, Whitson got a phone call from President Donald Trump.

Whitson already was the world’s most experienced spacewoman and female spacewalker and, at 57, the oldest woman in space.

By the time she returns to Earth in September, she’ll have logged 666 days in orbit over three flights.

The world record – 879 days – is held by Russian Gennady Padalka.

Radio Iowa