BRANSTAD SUGGESTS DEMOCRATIC TRANSITION COST COMPLAINTS ARE SEXIST

Governor Terry Branstad and Republicans in the legislature are pushing back against Democrats who’ve complained about the 150-thousand dollar “transition budget” for Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds.

Branstad says the criticism is sexist.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/TRANSITION.mp3

OC…….a Democrat male.” :07

Branstad is referring to the transition budget when Democrat Chet Culver took over from Democrat Tom Vilsack.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/TRANSITION2.mp3

OC……….can’t believe it.” :18

Branstad and Reynolds say much of that 150-thousand dollars will be used to pay staff who leave the governor’s office their accumulated unused sick leave and vacation time.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/TRANSITION3.mp3

OC………….money for transition.” :23

Branstad will be in Washington this week for meetings about his nomination to be ambassador to China.

The governor has 30 days to sign or veto all the bills passed by the legislature and Branstad indicated he’s likely to remain governor during most if not all of the month.

Radio Iowa