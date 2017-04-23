FIRE DESTROYS PLYMOUTH COUNTY FARM HOUSE

A fire destroyed a two-story farm house early Sunday evening on County Road C-16, about 14 miles northwest of Le Mars.

Firefighters from Le Mars and four other area fire departments had to contend with strong southerly winds that helped drive the fire from a breeze way into the main portion of the home.

The home owners, Melvin Plueger and his wife, were able to safely escape the burning structure.

Fire officials are investigating to determine what may have caused the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.