WEST 7TH STREET RECONSTRUCTION BEGINS MAY 1ST

A project to completely remake the business part of West 7th Street from Wesley Parkway to Hamilton Boulevard will begin May 1st.

Jill Wanderscheid of the city’s Neighborhood Services Department says the project design is complete and has been bid out:

Kelly Conolly, Vice President of J & L Staffing on West 7th Street says he’s looking forward to the improvements:

Conolly says the city has assured business owners that access will be maintained to their property while the reconstruction is going on:

The project was awarded to SuBSurfco, LLC in March.

The full project completion date is August of 2018.