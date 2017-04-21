VOLUNTEERS HELP CLEAN UP SIOUX CITY

Teams of volunteers spent their Friday afternoon cleaning up parts of Sioux City as part of the first annual Litter Dash.

Nearly 900 volunteers from local businesses and groups formed 19 teams to pick up trash in designated neighborhoods and the downtown.

Renee Weinberg was part of a group from the Sierra Club and Strong Women of the Four Directions who worked along Perry Creek from 6th to 11th Street:

Weinberg says she hopes others will follow her example on a daily basis:

Melissa Campbell of the city’s Environmental Services department says all of the volunteers are setting an example for citizens through their effort:

Students at Leeds Elementary also took part, clearing up their northside neighborhood and the area around their school.

The volunteers were served lunch at the Long Lines Family Rec Center before being provided gloves, bags and supplies to collect litter around town.