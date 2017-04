SOUTH SIOUX TO INSTALL SEWER FORCE MAIN ON C AVENUE

A portion of C Avenue in South Sioux City will be closed beginning next Wednesday for the installation of a new sanitary sewer force main.

The city says C Avenue will be closed between 164th Street to E 48th Street.

The closure is in conjunction with phase two of the Industrial Park Odor Control Project.

A detour will be posted utilizing E 48th Street on the north and Pine Street on the south.

The street closure begins at 7AM April 26th and end at 7PM on May 3rd weather permitting.