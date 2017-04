SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE WOMAN WHO DIED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A SEMI-TRAILER TRUCK EARLY THURSDAY ON THE INTERSTATE-29 SOUTH HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT.

POLICE SAY 42 YEAR OLD SARAH ELIZABETH ZIRBEL WAS STANDING ON THE ROADWAY JUST BEFORE 3:30AM WHEN SHE WAS HIT BY THE SEMI PULLING A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.

ZIRBEL WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WHERE SHE LATER DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

IT’S STILL NOT KNOWN WHY ZIRBEL WAS STANDING IN THE ROADWAY.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.