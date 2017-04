THE ANNUAL BOOK LOVERS SALE TO BENEFIT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY IS UNDERWAY.

THE EVENT BEGAN FRIDAY EVENING WITH ATTENDEES DONATING A DOLLAR TO GET FIRST PICK FROM HUNDREDS OF BOOKS AND RECORDINGS.

THE EVENT HAS FREE ADMISSION FOR THE REST OF IT’S RUN FROM SATURDAY THROUGH APRIL 29TH.

THE BOOK SALE, SPONSORED BY FRIENDS OF THE PUBLIC LIBRARY, IS BEING HELD AT 3500 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE NEXT TO RED LOBSTER AND THE SOUTHERN HILLS MALL.