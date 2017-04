OVER 40 SICK CATS RECOVERED FROM MORNINGSIDE AREA HOME

A SIOUX CITY HOME IN MORNINGSIDE HAS BEEN RED TAGGED AFTER OVER 40 CATS WERE FOUND IN THE HOME IN DECREPIT LIVING CONDITIONS.

MEGAN LALK OF SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL CONTROL SAYS AUTHORITIES WERE TIPPED OFF ABOUT THE CATS IN THE HOME LOCATED ON SHERMAN AVENUE:

LALK SAYS TWO PEOPLE WERE STILL LIVING IN THE HOME THAT WAS COVERED IN WASTE.

MANY OF THE CATS WERE SICK:

LALK SAYS SOME OF THE CATS THAT WERE RESCUED HAVE DIED.

THE OTHERS THAT WERE RESCUED ARE BEING TREATED FOR A VARIETY OF HEALTH ISSUES:

ANIMAL CONTROL HAS SET TRAPS IN THE HOME TO TRY AND CATCH AT LEAST FIVE MORE CATS THAT ARE INSIDE.

THE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AND CRIMINAL CHARGES ARE POSSIBLE AGAINST THE TWO PEOPLE LIVING IN THE HOME.