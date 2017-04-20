TWO FACING CHARGES FOR DAMAGING MIRACLE LEAGUE COMPLEX

Two Sioux City men have been arrested and charged for allegedly vandalizing the Miracle League complex in Riverside Park in late march.

Court records show that 31 year old Trent Tadlock and 21 year old Colten Stroman are each charged with third degree burglary and second degree criminal mischief.

Colten Stroman photo

Police say they are looking for a third person in connection to the case.

The vandals damaged the concession area with drinking fountains ripped from the wall and restroom windows were broken.

Tadlock is free on $3000 bond and Stroman remains in custody on $78-thousand dollars bond, facing first degree robbery and assault charges from other alleged crimes.