SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN MORNINGSIDE ARMED ROBBERY

Sioux City Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened in Morningside Wednesday night.

Investigators say the incident happened around 10:25pm in the 4000 block of Orleans Avenue.

The victim, who was out walking, was approached by three males suspects who displayed weapons and demanded the victim’s personal property.

The suspects, who are described as of average build and wearing dark colored clothing, fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the crime should call Crimestoppers at 258-TIPS (8477).