SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE DEATH OF A FEMALE WHO WAS STRUCK BY A SEMI EARLY THIS MORNING ON THE INTERSTATE-29 SOUTH HAMILTON BOULEVARD EXIT.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FEMALE WAS STANDING ON THE ROADWAY JUST BEFORE 3:30AM WHEN SHE WAS HIT BY A SEMI PULLING A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.

SHE WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WHERE SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

IT’S NOT KNOWN WHY THE VICTIM WAS STANDING IN THE ROADWAY AND HER NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.