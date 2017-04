ONE DEAD IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY CRASH

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A TWO VEHICLE CRASH AROUND 4:20 THURSDAY MORNING IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE DRIVER OF A CAR PASSED A COMMERCIAL VEHICLE AT THE TOP OF A HILL ON HIGHWAY 71 SOUTH OF 650TH STREET IN A NO PASSING ZONE.

AS THE CAR REACHED THE CREST OF THE HILL IN THE WRONG LANE, IT WAS MET BY AN ONCOMING S-U-V.

THE VEHICLES SWERVED THE SAME DIRECTOR AND COLLIDED WITH THE CAR BURSTING INTO FLAMES.

THE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AND THAT PERSON’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

THE S-U-V DRIVER, 55 YEAR OLD DAVID MUNOZ OF STORM LAKE, WAS TAKEN TO A STORM LAKE HOSPITAL WITH INJURIES.

PATROL INVESTIGATORS SAY MUNOZ’S LIFE WAS SAVED BECAUSE HE WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT.