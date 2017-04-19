SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON METH CHARGES

A Sioux City man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of meth charges.

21 year old Ivan Avila was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison after pleading guilty in January to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distributing methamphetamine.

Avila admitted he and others conspired to distribute meth in the Sioux City area from 2015 to January of 2016.

Avila is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.