NORTH SIOUX CITY CASINO ROBBED AGAIN

AUTHORITIES IN UNION COUNTY ARE INVESTIGATING THE ROBBERY OF A NORTH SIOUX CITY CASINO TUESDAY NIGHT.

FEW DETAILS ARE BEING RELEASED ABOUT THE INCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AROUND 11PM AT THE GLASS PALACE, LOCATED AT 211 MILITARY ROAD IN NORTH SIOUX.

A MALE SUSPECT ARMED WITH A GUN REPORTEDLY ROBBED THE CASINO.

NEITHER THE NORTH SIOUX POLICE DEPARTMENT OR UNION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED INFORMATION OR A SUSPECT DESCRIPTION AT THIS POINT.

EMPLOYEES OF THE GLASS PALACE ARE DECLINING TO COMMENT.

THE CASINO WAS ALSO ROBBED BY AN ARMED GUNMAN LATE LAST NOVEMBER.

