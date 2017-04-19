NEW IOWA GUN LAW RAISES COURTHOUSE SECURITY QUESTIONS

There are unanswered questions about what Iowa’s new gun law bill signed by Governor Branstad will mean for courthouse security.

The bill will allow the nearly quarter of a million Iowans with a concealed weapons permit to carry their guns into the state capitol.

Public officials are concerned about letting concealed guns into city halls and courthouses around the state.

Sheriff Dave Drew is in charge of security at the Woodbury County Courthouse:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SECURITY.mp3

OC…………security will stand. :14

The Iowa Judicial Branch, the Iowa County Attorneys Association and the Iowa Judges Association are all opposed to the bill, which becomes law on July 1st.

Sheriff Drew says there are also concerns about how much of the courthouse would be open to someone carrying a gun under the new law:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SECURITY2.mp3

OC………office in there. :23

The Sheriff says we live in a dangerous world, and emotions can run high in court hearings:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SECURITY3B.mp3

OC…………….and feeling safe. :20

Woodbury County officials will meet in May to discuss their concerns.