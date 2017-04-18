MORNINGSIDE PROFESSOR LOSES BATTLE WITH CANCER

A long time Mass Communications Professor at Morningside College has lost his battle with cancer.

Dr. Mark Heistad passed away Monday evening in Duluth, Minnesota.

Morningside Provost Dr. Bill Deeds says Heistad came to the college in 2002 and revitalized the school’s program in radio and developed the successful sports broadcasting track of the Mass Communications major.

Heistad took medical leave beginning with the spring term.

He had students cut off much of his beard of more than 40 years in November of 2015 when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Heistad said that day that his doctors required him to remove the beard before continuing with radiation and chemo therapy treatments and undergoing surgery:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/11/BEARD.mp3

OC……..put it together. :20

Funeral services are pending for Dr. Heistad.