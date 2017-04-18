IOWA LEGISLATURE APPROVES FIREWORKS SALES EXPANSION

The 4th of July in Iowa will likely have a bigger bang to it.

The Iowa House approved a bill 52-40 to legalize fireworks sales including bottle rockets, firecrackers and roman candles to consumers.

The explosives could be sold from June 1st to July 8th and December 10th to January 3rd.

Representative Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley supported the measure:

Local governments could forbid firework use, but not the sale.

Gov. Terry Branstad has indicated support for the bill, noting that few states remain so restrictive about fireworks.

Representative Tim Kacena of Sioux City, who is a retired fire fighter, says there will be more injuries, house fires and grass fires with more fireworks:

Kacena also says the loud exploding fireworks will also be a problem for family pets:

The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates sales tax revenue generated from the bill is estimated at $1.5 million for the 2018 fiscal year.