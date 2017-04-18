IOWA CORN CY-HAWK SERIES EXTENDED THROUGH 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2023 season. The joint announcement was made Tuesday by UI Director of Athletics Gary Barta, and Jamie Pollard, director of athletics at ISU.

Iowa and Iowa State have played annually since resuming the series in 1977 in Iowa City. The teams first met in 1894, with Iowa holding a 42-22 advantage in the series. The Hawkeyes claimed a 42-3 win in 2016 and visit Ames on Sept. 9, 2017.

The latest extension calls for the teams to meet in Iowa City in 2022 and Ames in 2023.