GRASSLEY DOUBTS “OBAMACARE” WILL BE FULLY REPEALED

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says his confidence level is relatively low that Congress will be able to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act anytime soon.

A scheduled vote on the Republican replacement for the A-C-A was cancelled last month in the U-S House after it was determined it wouldn’t have the votes to pass.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CG.mp3

OC……..something passed” :16

In the past two weeks, Aetna and Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield announced they’d stop selling individual policies in Iowa in 2018 via the exchange.

Those companies claim they’re losing tens of millions of dollars on the policies they’ve sold to Iowans in the past three years.

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/CG2.mp3

OC……”death spiral” ;16

Grassley says though when we’re all done with repeal and replacement, not everything in Obamacare is going to be replaced.

He says there’s still going to be a lot of Obamacare around because some of it is quite non-controversial.