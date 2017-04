WEST 15TH HOUSE FIRE DEEMED SUSPICIOUS

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS ARE INVESTIGATING A FIRE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THAT SEVERELY DAMAGED A RED TAGGED HOME ON THE CITY’S WESTSIDE.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE HOUSE AT 1310 WEST 15TH STREET HAD FLAMES VISIBLE WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIREW15-.mp3

OC………OUR AERIAL LADDERS. ;20

COLLINS SAYS THE HOUSE WAS RED TAGGED IN MARCH AND HAD NO WORKING UTILITIES.

HE SAYS THE FIRE HAS BEEN DEEMED SUSPICIOUS FOR NOW:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIREW15B.mp3

OC……..CAN BE OBTAINED. :10

THERE IS ALSO A POTENTIAL DANGER TO THE PUBLIC AT THE BURNED STRUCTURE:

http://kscj.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/FIREW15C.mp3

OC………..KEEP PEOPLE AWAY. ;18

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED TO ANYONE DURING THAT FIRE.