SIOUX CITY PLANS EARTH DAY CLEAN-UP ACTIVITIES

Earth Day is celebrated this Saturday, April 22nd, and the City of Sioux City has some events planned to help beautify our town.

Melissa Campbell of the city’s Environmental Services Department says the 9th annual “Re-Event” will take place on Saturday:

Campbell says some of the items will have a small fee for the recycling while many others are accepted for no charge:

Appliances and household hazardous materials are not accepted at the Re-Event.

Friday the city will have several teams of volunteers picking up trash in areas of town as part of a city “Litter Dash”.

The teams will meet at noon on Friday for a complimentary lunch and volunteer rally at the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

The team will receive collection materials including gloves and bags for trash and recyclable items, and will then go to their assigned location for the afternoon.