ROBBERY SUSPECT CAUGHT AFTER FOOT PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING CHARGES AFTER ALLEGEDLY ROBBING A WOMAN SUNDAY EVENING IN THE 400 BLOCK OF 12TH STREET.

36 YEAR OLD VICTOR HUGO CHAVEZ IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE ROBBERY AND ELUDING.

POLICE SAY CHAVEZ ALLEGEDLY GRABBED THE FEMALE VICTIM’S CELLPHONE AND EYE GLASSES AND PUNCHED HER IN THE FACE AND FLED.

POLICE SPOTTED CHAVEZ, WHO MATCHED THE VICTIM’S DESCRIPTION OF THE ROBBER AND HE REFUSED TO OBEY THE OFFICER’S COMMANDS AND RAN OFF.

CHAVEZ WAS CAUGHT AFTER A FOOT PURSUIT AND BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $5300 BOND.

THE INCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.